Tim Bowness and Giancarlo Erra stream haunting Beautiful Songs You Should Know

Tim Bowness and Giancarlo Erra have streamed a newly remixed version of Beautiful Songs You Should Know, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from Memories Of Machines, a newly remixed version of the duo's Warm Winter album, that the duo recorded under the Memories Of Machines banner back in 2011, which will be released through Kscope on February 25 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the original album's release.

The album features contributions from Robert Fripp, Peter Hammill, Julianne Regan (All About Eve), Jim Matheos (Fates Warning), Colin Edwin, Huxflux Nettermalm, Peter Chilvers, Aleksei Saks and members of Nosound and Tim Bowness’s live bands.

Featuring a 2021 remix from the original tapes by Erra, this new edition emphasises the textural nature of the music and restores the pieces to their original arrangements and track lengths, resulting in a very different listening experience.

Available on CD/DVD-A/V - with hi-res stereo and 5.1 Surround mixes - and double vinyl, the reissue contains two 2020 recordings - an album outtake and a new version of the 2006 Nosound piece Someone Starts To Fade Away created especially for this release, and brand new artwork from Erra and Caroline Traitler which you can see below..