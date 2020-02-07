Tiger Moth Tales to release A Visit To Zoetermeer

Tiger Moth Tales have announced the release of A Visit To Zoetermeer on CD/DVD on February 21 via White Knight Records. It will contain the entire concert, filmed in 2019, along with a selection of album promo videos.

Pete Jones, mastermind behind Tiger Moth Tales, is also keyboard player in Camel and has just completed the latest tour with Francis Dunnery’s It Bites. Of the live recording, he says: “We were very excited, as always, to return to the Boerderij last year. We always love playing there, as the staff are most welcoming and so good at what they do, to ensure the acts have a wonderful night. The audience is always fabulous and they give us great support and energy. This DVD captures the atmosphere perfectly as we play a range of songs from the Tiger Moth Tales catalogue. It's been very rewarding to work with Andy, Mick and Paul to bring the tracks to life on stage and we hope you like it."

Tiger Moth Tales are:

Peter Jones (vocals, guitar, keyboards)

Mick Wilson (bass, vocals)

Andy Wilson (guitar)

Paul Comerie (drums)



A Visit To Zoetermeer Tracklist

Toad Of Toad Hall

Feels Alright

Match Girl

Hygge

The Boy Who Cried Wolf

The Ballad of Longshanks John

Tigers In The Butter

The Merry Vicar

A Visit To Chigwick