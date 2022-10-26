Tiger Moth Tales reveal video trailer for new live album

UK prog rockers Tiger Moth Tales have released a video trailer for their upcoming live album, A Visit To Oxfordshire, which you can watch below.

A Visit To Oxfordshire will be released through White Knight Records on November 7 and was recorded as part of the Prog For Peart festival in July 2022, and offers fans the first chance to hear music from the band's recent A Song Of Spring album in the live setting.

"It's not often that you get to make a recording of a professional quality at a festival, where you can go in and mix all the separate tracks properly," says mainman Peter Jones, who also features in Camel and Francis Dunnery's band. "So when the Prog For Peart team offered us that opportunity, I thought it would be great to see how it would come out.

"Obviously, like most other bands, we had nearly two years where gigging just wasn't an option. So it's been great to get back on the road with the lads and play some of the newer songs, as well as some old favourites.

"After some great gigs this year, we’ll be having a well-deserved break to concentrate on other projects, so it's nice to have a record of the stuff we've been doing recently. Especially, if I say so myself, I think we've been sounding pretty great! So, turn it up, and enjoy the live TMT experience!"

You can view the album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order A Visit To Oxfordshire.

(Image credit: White Knight Records)

Tiger Moth Tales: A Visit To Oxfordshire

1. The Mighty Fallen

2. Feels Alright

3. Tigers in the Butter

4. Light

5. Mad March Hare

6. Blackbird

7. The Ballad of Longshanks John

8. The Merry Vicar

9. Toad of Toad Hall

10. A Visit to Chigwick

11. Still Alive