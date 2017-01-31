Sabaton plan to cement their place in metal scene

Sabaton say they’re not content with playing arenas in Europe – and have hinted at bigger plans.

The band released their eighth album The Last Stand in August 2016 and are currently on tour in support of the follow-up to 2014’s Heroes.

And while they’ve been playing arena shows across Europe, frontman Joakim Broden has big plans for the band’s future.

The vocalist exclusively tells Metal Hammer: “This might sound a bit cocky, but I say this humbly – I want to be able to go around the world and play arenas to prove that we belong there.”

As for where he sees the Swedish outfit in 10 years’ time, Broden adds: “Our only focus should be making the best albums we can and playing the best fucking metal shows we can do. If we’re still having fun and making a living out of it, I don’t fucking care.”

Sabaton have been on the road with new guitarist Tommy Johansson, who replaced Thobbe Englund in the lineup last year. They’ve also just released a smartphone app for iOS and Android for their Sabaton Open Air festival, which takes place in Falun, Sweden, on August 16-20.

Sabaton are one of four cover stars of issue 292 of Metal Hammer, which is on sale now. There are three other covers celebrating the Heroes Of 2017 featuring Anthrax, Halestorm and Asking Alexandria.

