Thy Art Is Murder release video for Light Bearer

Ahead of their upcoming album Holy War, Aussie deathcore crew Thy Art Is Murder have unveiled the new video for Light Bearer.

It’s fiery. Very fiery. And they may or may not burn a book. But where does this new obsession for all things flamey come from? Guitarist Andy Marsh says “With a title like Light Bearer, it all came together thematically and our friends at Ambitious Films understood our vision and helped make it a reality. We are so excited to bring you guys new music and a new video. Rejoice, the day of Satan and man is upon us.”

You can pre-order the new album Holy Wars here.