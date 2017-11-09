Thunder release video for mournful festive single Christmas Day

Thunder have released a video for their upcoming single, Christmas Day. It’s released on December 1, and is available to pre-order now.

“It wasn’t part of a grand plan,” says frontman Danny Bowes. “We recorded the Christmas Day song back in 2014, during the Wonder Days sessions. We always liked the tune, but it felt wrong to put it on an album, so we decided to wait until the right time presented itself to get it out there.

“We’ve also been asked maybe a couple of thousand times for an acoustic version of Love Walked In (it seems our fans wanted it for their weddings). We resisted for years, I’m not entirely sure why, but this year it felt right to give it a go, so we stripped it right back and played around with the arrangement.

“We’re not working on the next studio album yet, so it made sense to combine them with some other laid back tunes we had in the can. Next thing you know, we’re releasing an EP!”

Christmas Day is a stripped-back ballad, while the video features a mournful Bowes alone at a party, being gently comforted by friends and bandmates who appear to be having a good deal more fun than he is.

Bowes hopes that the single will be joining the short list of recognised Christmas classics rather than the rather longer number of recognisably naff Christmas songs. But it’s a risk he’s prepared to take. “It’s inevitable that some people will think that,” he says, “but when they hear the song, they’ll know straight away it’s a pretty sad song that just happens to be called Christmas Day.

Thunder will play their annual Christmas shows in Wolverhampton on December 15 and 16, and will be supporting Alice Cooper in Germany this month (full dates below).

Christmas Day Tracklist

Christmas Day Love Walked In (2017 Version) Low Life In High Places (Acoustic) Heartbreak Hurricane (Acoustic)

Thunder Tour Dates

Nov 18: Königpalast, Krefeld, DE

Nov 20: Sparkassen-Arena, Aurich, DE

Nov 21: Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt am Main, DE

Nov 23: Tempodrom, Berlin, DE

Nov 24: Kleine Jurahalle, Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz, DE

Nov 25: MHPArena, Ludwigsburg, DE

Dec 03: Trecco Bay, Planet Rockstock, Wales, UK

Dec 15: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

Dec 16: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

Jan 10: Umeda Club Quattro, Osaka, JP

Jan 12: Club Citta, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-shi, JP

Jan 13: Club Citta, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-shi, JP

Jan 22: Knust, Hamburg, DE

Jan 23: Die Kantine, Koeln, DE

Jan 24: Airport-Eventhall, Regensburg, DE

Jan 26: Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, DE

Jan 27: Backstage, München, DE

Jan 28: Szene, Wien, AT

Jan 30: Cultuurpodium Boerderij, Zoetermeer, NL

Feb 11: Miami, Monsters Of Rock Cruise, Miami, US

Low Life In High Places: On the road with Thunder & The Union