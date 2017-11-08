Robert Plant to receive UK Americana Lifetime Achievement Award

Robert Plant is to be the recipient of the UK Americana Lifetime Achievement Award at next year’s ceremony.

The Americana Music Association UK have chosen the former Led Zeppelin frontman to receive their highest honour in recognition of his contribution to the genre throughout his life and career.

The third annual ceremony will take place at London’s Hackney Empire on February 1, 2018, with Plant scheduled to perform on the night.

CEO of the Americana Music Association UK, Stevie Freeman says: “We are so excited to announce that Robert Plant will be accepting our Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. The award is our highest honour and it couldn’t be going to a more deserving recipient.

“Over the course of a legendary career, from his early love of blues and rock’n’roll, through the 70s with rock pioneers Led Zeppelin, to a solo career that has never stood still, Robert Plant has introduced countless millions of music lovers to American roots music.

“In 2007 he released the iconic Raising Sand album with bluegrass star Alison Krauss, creating new fusions in the Americana world and garnering six Grammys along the way.

“His latest album, Carry Fire, continues to combine elements of American roots and blues with folk styles from the UK and beyond.”

London-based folk-Americana group The Wandering Hearts will receive the coveted Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award on the night, while The War On Drugs and Steve Earle & The Dukes are both nominated in the International Album Of The Year category.

Robert Plant will head out on his UK tour later this month in support of Carry Fire. Find a full list of his upcoming tour dates below.

Nov 16: Plymouth Pavilions, UK

Nov 17: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Nov 20: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Nov 22: Llandudno Venue Cymru, UK

Nov 24: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Nov 25: Liverpool Oympia, UK

Nov 27: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK

Nov 28: Perth Concert Hall, UK

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Dec 02: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Dec 06: Sheffield City Hall, UK

Dec 08: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Dec 11: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Dec 12: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Feb 09: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, NC

Feb 11: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Feb 12: Norfolk Chrysler Hall, VA

Feb 14: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Feb 16: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Feb 17: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Feb 20: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 22: Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre, MN

Feb 24: Denver Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, CO

Feb 26: Phoenix Symphony Hall, AZ

Feb 28: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Mar 02: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

