Thunder announce new single Christmas Day

Thunder have announced plans to release their new single titled Christmas Day.

It’s set to arrive on December 1 via earMUSIC and will be backed by a 2017 version of their classic track Love Walked In and acoustic takes on Low Life In High Places and Heartbreak Hurricane.

Christmas Day is described as “more a timeless ballad than a traditional festival carol and reveals the band in a new light.”

The statement continues: “The heartfelt, melancholic song features a stunning and evocative arrangement from guitarist Luke Morley to accompany the unique voice of singer Danny Bowes.

The single will be released as a CD Digipak and on digital formats, while the official Thunder store is offering exclusive, limited fan items and bundles, including a 7-inch two-track vinyl as well as a coloured 10-inch 4-track vinyl.

Thunder will support Alice Cooper on his upcoming German tour, while the band will play two festive shows at Wolverhampton’s Civic Hall in the UK on December 15 and 16.

Find a full list of their live dates below.

Nov 18: Krefeld Konigpalast, Germany (With Alice Cooper)

Nov 20: Aurich Sparkassen Arena, Germany (With Alice Cooper)

Nov 21 : Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany (With Alice Cooper)

Nov 23: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany (With Alice Cooper)

Nov 24: Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz Kleine Jurahalle (With Alice Cooper)

Nov 25: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany (With Alice Cooper)

Dec 03: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock, UK

Dec 15: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Dec 16: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Jan 10: Osaka Umeda Club Quattro, Japan

Jan 12: Kawasaki-ku Club Citta, Japan

Jan 13: Kawasaki-ku Club Citta, Japan

Jan 22: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Jan 23: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany

Jan 24: Regensburg Airport-Eventhall, Germany

Jan 26: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Jan 27: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jan 28: Wien Szene, Austria

Jan 30: Zoetermeer Cultuurpodium Boerderij, Netherlands

feb 11: Miami Monsters Of Rock Cruise, FL

