Thunder announce new album Please Remain Seated and reveal UK tour dates

Thunder - Please Remain Seated 1. Bigger Than Both Of Us

2. Future Train

3. Girl’s Going Out Of Her Head

4. I’m Dreaming Again

5. Fly On The Wall

6. Just Another Suicide

7. Empty City

8. Miracle Man

9. Blown Away

10. Loser

11. She’s So Fine

12. Low Life In High Places

Thunder have announced that their new studio album will arrive in early 2019.

The follow-up to 2017’s Rip it Up is titled Please Remain Seated and will feature "radically reworked versions” of tracks from throughout their career.

It’ll be released on January 18 via BMG.

Thunder frontman Danny Bowes says: “We’ve never been the kind of band that wanted to make the same album over and over, and we’ve never been scared to try new things.

“In fact, making Thunder music over the past 30 years has taught us that the more we challenge ourselves, the better we get.

“Having re-imagined and re-recorded Love Walked In in 2017, we were very stimulated by the process, and wanted to try it on other songs. We made it as live as possible, jamming ideas until we found an arrangement that felt good.

“We set ourselves three rules: work fast, don’t aim for perfection, and make it different to the original.”

Bowes adds: “Some songs fell together spontaneously, and some took a series of strange left turns before ending up in a place none of us predicted.”

The vocalist says that Please Remain Seated isn’t supposed to be a ‘best of’ or a change in musical direction and adds: “It’s just another brief stop along the journey to where we’re heading – wherever that is. We really like it, and we hope others will too.”

To mark the announcement, Thunder have released an animated lyric for their new take on She’s So Fine, which kicked off their debut album Backstreet Symphony in 1990.

And that’s not all. The UK rockers have also revealed a run of UK tour dates which will take place throughout February 2019. Thunder will be supported by Dan Reed who will be performing an acoustic set.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on October 26.

Find further details below.

Thunder 2019 UK tour dates

Feb 01: Cardiff St. David’s Hall

Feb 02: Ipswich Regent

Feb 04: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Feb 05: York Barbican

Feb 06: Gateshead Sage

Feb 08: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Feb 09: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Feb 11: Bath Forum

Feb 12: Birmingham Symphony Hall