Thunder announce annual Christmas show details

Thunder have announced details on their annual Christmas show.

It will take place at The Roundhouse in London on Friday, December 21, with tickets going on general sale from 9am next Friday (June 29). A limited number of VIP packages will be available from Thunder’s official website on June 28 at 9am.

Frontman Danny Bowes has also hinted about the band’s future plans.

He says: “Everyone who knows anything about Thunder knows that these Christmas shows are special – shall we say somewhat unscripted!

“I can also say that, while we have some very special live dates for early 2019 in the planning – and I’m happy to reveal that they represent something a little bit different for the band – there won’t be a London show amongst them.

“So, for all our fans in the capital, if you want to see the band there, this is your only chance for quite a while.”

Earlier this year, Thunder released the live package Stage, which was recorded at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena in March last year.

Speaking about the release, Bowes said: “We’ve released a few live recordings over the years, but this is most definitely up there with the best of them. We’re extremely pleased with it."