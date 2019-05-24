Thunder announce 2019 UK Christmas shows

Thunder have announced that rather than play just one show at their annual Christmas gathering, they’ll perform in two UK cities instead.

A Tale Of Two Cities will take place at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on December 20 and at the Manchester Academy on December 21.

Explaining the decision, Thunder frontman Danny Bowes says: The Thunder Christmas shows have become a highlight of the year for both the band and the fans – and we’re delighted to be making two stops this year.

“It’s a brilliant way to round off the year and we can’t wait. If you want to join us then please don’t hang about as the tickets always fly out for these shows and if you miss out Yule be sorry. And, yes, that’s enough of that nonsense!”

Both of the shows will follow the traditional format and be comprised of two sets. The first will be an acoustic performance, while the second will be fully electric

Thunder say that the setlist will include “an eclectic festive selection box of hits, rarities and covers.”

Tuesday 28 May 2019 at 10am via the Thunder online store, with the general on sale being Friday 31 May at 10am.

Bowes and guitarist Luke Morley will head out on the road together for 16 nights of music and chat throughout October on the Unplugged & Unscripted tour.