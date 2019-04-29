Thunder duo plot Unplugged & Unscripted UK tour

Thunder’s Danny Bowes and Luke Morley have announced that they’ll he’d out on the road across the UK later this year.
The vocalist and guitarist have mapped out a total of 16 dates on the Unplugged & Unscripted tour, which will see the pair chat about their 30-year career in the band and perform acoustic versions of some of their best-loved tracks.
The evenings will be compered by author and broadcaster Mick Wall.
Fans will also have the opportunity to hang out with the pair in meet and greet sessions after after each show, while an acoustic CD will also be available exclusively at the venues.
Bowes says: “Thunder have a really busy year with big shows, festivals and much, much more. It’s also been a great start with a series of shows in spring that did really well.
“But we also wanted to do something a little bit special and a little bit more intimate and so we’re visiting venues that we’ve never played before so that we’re really close to the fans.
“We’re going across the country with these and we’ve deliberated chosen intimate settings so people can hear half a dozen acoustic tracks as well as hosted chat, where we’ll talk about the songs, life on the road and 30 years of Thunder.”
Tickets are now on sale.
Unplugged & Unscripted tour dates
Oct 02: Camberley Theatre
Oct 03: Wimborne Tivoli
Oct 04: Taunton Brewhouse
Oct 05: Maesteg Town Hall
Oct 09: St Alban's Arena
Oct 10: Chesterfield Winding Wheel
Oct 11: Leeds City Varieties
Oct 12: Coventry Albany Theatre
Oct 16: Kettering, The Lighthouse
Oct 17: Lichfield Garrick Theatre
Oct 18: Clacton-on-Sea West Cliff Theatre
Oct 19: Stamford Corn Exchange
Oct 23: Redditch Palace Theatre
Oct 24: Crewe Lyceum
Oct 25: Scarborough Spa Theatre
Oct 26: Workington Carnegie Theatre