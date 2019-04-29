Thunder duo plot Unplugged & Unscripted UK tour

Thunder’s Danny Bowes and Luke Morley have announced that they’ll he’d out on the road across the UK later this year.

The vocalist and guitarist have mapped out a total of 16 dates on the Unplugged & Unscripted tour, which will see the pair chat about their 30-year career in the band and perform acoustic versions of some of their best-loved tracks.

The evenings will be compered by author and broadcaster Mick Wall.

Fans will also have the opportunity to hang out with the pair in meet and greet sessions after after each show, while an acoustic CD will also be available exclusively at the venues.

Bowes says: “Thunder have a really busy year with big shows, festivals and much, much more. It’s also been a great start with a series of shows in spring that did really well.

“But we also wanted to do something a little bit special and a little bit more intimate and so we’re visiting venues that we’ve never played before so that we’re really close to the fans.

“We’re going across the country with these and we’ve deliberated chosen intimate settings so people can hear half a dozen acoustic tracks as well as hosted chat, where we’ll talk about the songs, life on the road and 30 years of Thunder.”

Tickets are now on sale.

Unplugged & Unscripted tour dates

Oct 02: Camberley Theatre

Oct 03: Wimborne Tivoli

Oct 04: Taunton Brewhouse

Oct 05: Maesteg Town Hall

Oct 09: St Alban's Arena

Oct 10: Chesterfield Winding Wheel

Oct 11: Leeds City Varieties

Oct 12: Coventry Albany Theatre

Oct 16: Kettering, The Lighthouse

Oct 17: Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Oct 18: Clacton-on-Sea West Cliff Theatre

Oct 19: Stamford Corn Exchange

Oct 23: Redditch Palace Theatre

Oct 24: Crewe Lyceum

Oct 25: Scarborough Spa Theatre

Oct 26: Workington Carnegie Theatre