Threshold to reissue back catalogue on vinyl and CD

Threshold's first two album's Wounded Land and Psychedelicatessen will be reiasued in July

Threshold
UK prog rockers Threshold are to reissue their first two albums, 1993's Wounded Land and the following year's Psychedelicatessen, newly remixed and remastered, on both vinyl and CD format on July 5. The releases form part of a new reissues campaign for the band.

Having formed in 1988 performing metal covers, Threshold's debut album, Wounded Land, was their first to feature singer Damian Wilson, who fronted the band on three occasions. Unavailable to commit his future to the band following its release, the band recruited Glynn Morgan for their second album Psychedelicatessen. In turn, Morgan would be replaced by a returning Wilson, before the late Andrew 'Mac' McDermott fronted the band for a nine-year period. Morgan returned to the band as frontman for 2017's Legends Of The Shires.

The albums will be released on limited edition transparent green vinyl and CD.

The band have also announced a career-spanning Threshold Through Time tour across Europe this October, although no UK dates have thus far been included. You can view the dates below.

Threshold

Threshold Through Time tour dates

Oct 9: BEL Ittre  Zik Zak 
Oct 10: SWI Pratteln  Z7 
Oct 11: GER Aschaffenburg Colos Saal 
Oct 12: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij 
Oct 13: BEL Bilzen South of Heaven 
Oct 15: GER Munich Feierwerk 
Oct 16: GER Stuttgart Im Wizemann 
Oct 17: GER Neunkirchen Neue Gebläsehalle
Oct 18: GER Essen Turock 
Oct 19: NED Helmond Cacaofabriek  

