Threshold to reissue back catalogue on vinyl and CD

UK prog rockers Threshold are to reissue their first two albums, 1993's Wounded Land and the following year's Psychedelicatessen, newly remixed and remastered, on both vinyl and CD format on July 5. The releases form part of a new reissues campaign for the band.

Having formed in 1988 performing metal covers, Threshold's debut album, Wounded Land, was their first to feature singer Damian Wilson, who fronted the band on three occasions. Unavailable to commit his future to the band following its release, the band recruited Glynn Morgan for their second album Psychedelicatessen. In turn, Morgan would be replaced by a returning Wilson, before the late Andrew 'Mac' McDermott fronted the band for a nine-year period. Morgan returned to the band as frontman for 2017's Legends Of The Shires.

The albums will be released on limited edition transparent green vinyl and CD.

The band have also announced a career-spanning Threshold Through Time tour across Europe this October, although no UK dates have thus far been included. You can view the dates below.

Pre-order Wounded Land.

Pre-order Psychedelicatessen.

(Image credit: Press)

Oct 9: BEL Ittre Zik Zak

Oct 10: SWI Pratteln Z7

Oct 11: GER Aschaffenburg Colos Saal

Oct 12: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij

Oct 13: BEL Bilzen South of Heaven

Oct 15: GER Munich Feierwerk

Oct 16: GER Stuttgart Im Wizemann

Oct 17: GER Neunkirchen Neue Gebläsehalle

Oct 18: GER Essen Turock

Oct 19: NED Helmond Cacaofabriek

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get tickets.