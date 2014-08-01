Threshold bring Journey to life

Threshold have confirmed two live shows to support the release of tenth album For The Journey next month.

They’ll appear at the O2 Islington Academy, London, on November 20, then the Live Rooms, Chester, on November 21.

Keyboardist Richard West recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s March Of Progress: “It’s one of our strongest albums, and one of the most enjoyable to make. I’ve probably heard it a thousand times during the recording process – but now it’s over I still can’t stop listening to it.”

Frontman Damian Wilson last month told Prog that relationships within the band were stronger than they’ve ever been, saying: “We’ve become really good friends; we seem to care a lot about each other and we’ve become really close. So we thoroughly enjoy making music together.”

For The Journey is released on September 22 via Nuclear Blast, and it’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

Watchtower on the Moon Unforgiven The Box Turned to Dust Lost in your Memory Autumn Red The Mystery Show Siren Sky

Bonus tracks: