Threshold, Elegy, Kyros and more announced for ProgPower Europe 2025

UK prog rockers Threshold have been announced as headliners for next year's ProgPower Festival.

The event celebrates its 25th anniversary in Sjiiwa Baarlo in the Netherlands, so it;s fitting that Threshold, who headlined the very first ProgPower back in 1999, return to headline yet again.

Also announced are Dutch prog rockers Elegy, who previously appeared at ProgPower back in 2003, as well as young UK proggers Kyros, Scottish prog metallers Tiberius, Canadian's Voidchaser, Norway's Mayfire and Nospun from the USA, with more bands to be announced.

"In 2025 we celebrate our 25th anniversary edition of ProgPower Europe," the organisers say. "Hard to believe that since the beginning in 1999 we are still active. We are proud of all the bands we have booked in the past and we try to book another interesting line-up in 2025. With a couple of established names in the scene, but also some upcoming talents, something we have always done and something we will never change. The lineup will once again be very diverse, all related to the progressive rock and metal scene.

"Half of the line-up for our 25th anniversary is confirmed. We are proud Threshold will headline the event on Sunday 5 October. The band was our headliner at the first edition in 1999, now 25 editions later they will return for a long set of 1 hour and 45 minutes.



"Legendary band Elegy from The Netherlands also will return to ProgPower Europe. In 2023 the band announced to do some reunion shows. They played ProgPower Europe in 2003, we are really happy they chose our festival to do one of their reunion shows. Expect a 70-minute set with all their classic hits, on Saturday 4 October."

This year's ProgPower again takes place in Sjiiwa Baarlo in the Netherlands from October 3-5.

Get tickets.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors