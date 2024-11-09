Threshold, Elegy, Kyros and more announced for ProgPower Europe 2025

By
( )
published

Next year's ProgPower Festival sees the event celebrate its 25th anniversary in the Netherlands from October 3-5

Threshold
(Image credit: Robert Burress)

UK prog rockers Threshold have been announced as headliners for next year's ProgPower Festival.

The event celebrates its 25th anniversary in Sjiiwa Baarlo in the Netherlands, so it;s fitting that Threshold, who headlined the very first ProgPower back in 1999, return to headline yet again.

Also announced are Dutch prog rockers Elegy, who previously appeared at ProgPower back in 2003, as well as young UK proggers Kyros, Scottish prog metallers Tiberius, Canadian's Voidchaser, Norway's Mayfire and Nospun from the USA, with more bands to be announced.

"In 2025 we celebrate our 25th anniversary edition of ProgPower Europe," the organisers say. "Hard to believe that since the beginning in 1999 we are still active. We are proud of all the bands we have booked in the past and we try to book another interesting line-up in 2025. With a couple of established names in the scene, but also some upcoming talents, something we have always done and something we will never change. The lineup will once again be very diverse, all related to the progressive rock and metal scene.

"Half of the line-up for our 25th anniversary is confirmed. We are proud Threshold will headline the event on Sunday 5 October. The band was our headliner at the first edition in 1999, now 25 editions later they will return for a long set of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

"Legendary band Elegy from The Netherlands also will return to ProgPower Europe. In 2023 the band announced to do some reunion shows. They played ProgPower Europe in 2003, we are really happy they chose our festival to do one of their reunion shows. Expect a 70-minute set with all their classic hits, on Saturday 4 October."

This year's ProgPower again takes place in Sjiiwa Baarlo in the Netherlands from October 3-5.

Get tickets.

ProgPower

(Image credit: ProgPower)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.