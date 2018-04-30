Three Days Grace announce UK tour

Three Days Grace have announced a UK tour for later this year.

The run of seven shows will kick off at the Pyramids Centre in Portsmouth on October 1 and wrap up with a set at Manchester’s O2 Ritz on October 9.

The live dates have been scheduled in support of Brad Walst, Neil Sanderson, Barry Stock and Matt Walst’s latest studio album Outsider, which was released last month via RCA.

Drummer Sanderson says: “We are so excited to come back to the UK for these shows and especially to play cities we haven't been before. The UK audience has always been really supportive and our show at the Download festival has always ranked up there as one of our faves.”

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Human, bassist Brad Walst says: “To me, Outsider represents the journey to find your place.

“The world feels crazy at times. We try to get away from that every once in a while. We do our own thing, and we’re comfortable doing it. We have always looked forward and not backwards. That’s an ongoing theme.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday (May 4). Find details below.

Three Days Grace 2018 UK tour dates

Oct 01: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre - BUY TICKETS

Oct 02: Nottingham Rock City - BUY TICKETS

Oct 04: Birmingham O2 Institute - BUY TICKETS

Oct 05: Bristol St Phillips - BUY TICKETS

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - BUY TICKETS

Oct 08: Glasgow O2 ABC - BUY TICKETS

Oct 09: Manchester O2 Ritz - BUY TICKETS