Three Days Grace announce European tour

Three Days Grace have announced an 11-date European tour.

The run of shows begin in Manchester on January 13 – the first of three planned UK appearances. The Canadian outfit have scheduled the shows in support of their fifth album entitled Human, released in March this year.

Former My Darkest Days singer Matt Walst replaced longtime vocalist Adam Gontier in 2013 and appears on the band’s latest record.

He told TeamRock: “I think a lot the Three Days Grace fans are digging something new – I think it’s gone over really well.

“We couldn’t be much happier with the fans’ response. But you’re always going to get haters. Mostly on the internet, behind the screens.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale from Friday (November 13) 9am via the band’s website. They recently released a lyric video for their track Fallen Angel. View it below.

Jan 13: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Jan 14: Glasgow Garage, UK

Jan 15: London Forum, UK

Jan 17: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jan 18: Munich Theatrefabrik, Germany

Jan 19: Solothurn Kulturfabrik Kofmehl, Switzerland

Jan 21: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jan 22: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 24: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic

Jan 25: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Jan 26: Riga Palladium, Lithuania

