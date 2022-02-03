Trending

This Winter Machine preview new demo track The River

UK melodic proggers This Winter Machine show "more modern" direction with demo of new track The River

UK melodic proggers This Winter Machine have previewed a new demo track, The River, which you can listen to below. The full version will appear n the band's upcoming fourth album The Clockwork Man which the band are currently hard at work on.

"This excerpt will be part of a longer piece eventually," explains guitarist Dom Bennison. "It shows a slightly different, more modern edge to the band while still retaining the feel the band is known for."

The band, who recently released their third album Kites, surprised fans with a drastic line-up revamp in 2021, with only singer Al Winter remaining. He's now joined by guitarist Bennison, fellow guitarist Simon D'Vali, bassist Dave Close and drummer Alan Wilson.

The River was written by Benninson and Al Winter and recorded by Bennison in Halifax and Leeds.

