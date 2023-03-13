This video of BABYMETAL performing Monochrome in one take shows off just how amazing their voices really are

BABYMETAL have established themselves as one of metal's most fantastical, ferocious and fascinating bands over the years, but so much of their star power still shines through when you strip all of those things back. That's shown perfectly in a new video that they have created with The First Take, a YouTube channel that focuses on stunning vocal performances that are delivered in just one spell-binding take.



Su-metal and Moametal decided that the perfect song for this moment would be a piano version of Monochrome, one of the tracks set to appear on the duo's upcoming new album THE OTHER ONE. And when just accompanied by the twinkling of keys rather than towering riffs, both of their voices sound even more utterly sublime. Su-metal takes centre stage, and her voice soars, hitting every note perfectly and adding deep emotional resonance to every word she utters. Moametal, on the other hand, adds texture with her backing vocals, heightening the track beautifully. It's a spine-tingling and sensational watch, gorgeously demonstrating just how talented the band are. It is a joy to behold, and a display that will catch you off guard every time you listen.



Sit back and enjoy.



BABYMETAL are set to release their new album, THE OTHER ONE, on March 24. They are also on the cover of Metal Hammer this month as we also fly all the way to Tokyo, Japan, to go front row at their first shows since their hiatus, which you can pick up from right here (opens in new tab).