The new issue of Metal Hammer features two different covers: Sabaton and Babymetal!

The new issue of Metal Hammer celebrates Sabaton and Babymetal, each with their own exclusive cover.

Ahead of the pair’s UK tour together in April, we travel to the remote Swedish island of Visby to see Sabaton in action live. They tell us about conquering their home territory – and their campaign to get even bigger. Trust us, you've never seen a mission quite like this.

We also fly all the way to Tokyo, Japan to go front row at Babymetal’s first shows since their hiatus, get the inside story of wild new concept album The Other One, and grill them on the possibility of that third member. Are Babymetal a trio again or is it all a ruse? We try and find out.

Elsewhere in the issue, we revisit Roadrunner United – the all-star collab album and gig that defined a generation, featuring the likes of Robb Flynn, Joey Jordison, Peter Steele, Matt Heafy and more. 200 riffs. Even more hangovers.

We also dodge pigs’ blood and knives to infiltrate Bury Tomorrow’s new secret society, meet extreme metal forefather Tom G Warrior, go on the road in Prague with great British hopes Malevolence, talk powerlifting with The Hu and visit Ghost’s LA pop-up event.

All that plus Heriot, Grave Pleasures, Enslaved, Cave In, Death Pill, Delain, Floor Jansen, Trivium, Lovebites, Sleep Token, Heliung, Tarja, Life Of Agony and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.

(Image credit: Future)