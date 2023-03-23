This Queen Live Aid Lego set is awesome… now go Radio Ga Ga with your own amazing ideas

The rise in the popularity of Lego (opens in new tab) over recent years has been helped along by imaginative sets for kids and a brilliant selection of Lego kits for adults.

But if you ever wanted to see a Lego kit based on something you love but doesn’t exist yet, did you know you can either design your own or support a creator who’s got similar ideas to you?

The Lego Ideas website (opens in new tab) is crammed with cool prototypes just waiting to be made reality, including Queen at Live Aid (opens in new tab), a Metallica Worldwired concert kit (opens in new tab), a Pink Floyd stage set (opens in new tab) inspired by their Animals album, Red Hot Chili Peppers Brickheadz figures (opens in new tab) and Muddy Waters And His Blues Band (opens in new tab).

Lego explain: “Come up with an awesome idea and become a Lego fan designer. Product ideas take a long time to develop, you'll have to promote your project and only the very best will win the hearts - and votes - of Lego fans, but the incredible prize of seeing your creation become a real Lego set makes all that effort worthwhile.”

Product ideas can either be created using existing Lego bricks or software. Once a prototype is accepted by Lego, it’ll appear on the website where people can place their votes. Lego also have regular challenges where creators have to design kits in a specific category such as Exploring The World Of Middle Earth. The recent 50 Years Of Dungeons & Dragons (opens in new tab) competition resulted in some amazing designs.

So if you’ve been waiting forever for a spectacular Lego Rammstein set design or Slipknot Brickheadz figures, it could be time to put your thoughts into action and create your own.

