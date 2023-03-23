This Queen Live Aid Lego set is awesome… now go Radio Ga Ga with your own amazing ideas

By Scott Munro
published

Support Lego designs you love or create your own with Lego Ideas and help turn them into reality

Lego Queen at Live Aid
(Image credit: Lego/Mincher Lee)

The rise in the popularity of Lego (opens in new tab) over recent years has been helped along by imaginative sets for kids and a brilliant selection of Lego kits for adults.

But if you ever wanted to see a Lego kit based on something you love but doesn’t exist yet, did you know you can either design your own or support a creator who’s got similar ideas to you?

The Lego Ideas website (opens in new tab) is crammed with cool prototypes just waiting to be made reality, including Queen at Live Aid (opens in new tab), a Metallica Worldwired concert kit (opens in new tab), a Pink Floyd stage set (opens in new tab) inspired by their Animals album, Red Hot Chili Peppers Brickheadz figures (opens in new tab) and Muddy Waters And His Blues Band (opens in new tab).

Lego explain: “Come up with an awesome idea and become a Lego fan designer. Product ideas take a long time to develop, you'll have to promote your project and only the very best will win the hearts - and votes - of Lego fans, but the incredible prize of seeing your creation become a real Lego set makes all that effort worthwhile.”

Product ideas can either be created using existing Lego bricks or software. Once a prototype is accepted by Lego, it’ll appear on the website where people can place their votes. Lego also have regular challenges where creators have to design kits in a specific category such as Exploring The World Of Middle Earth. The recent 50 Years Of Dungeons & Dragons (opens in new tab) competition resulted in some amazing designs.

So if you’ve been waiting forever for a spectacular Lego Rammstein set design or Slipknot Brickheadz figures, it could be time to put your thoughts into action and create your own.

You might also like...

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent more than 30 years in newspapers and magazines as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. After initially joining our news desk in the summer of 2014, he moved to the e-commerce team full-time in 2020. He maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, scouts out the best deals for music fans and reviews headphones, speakers, books and more. He's written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog and has previous written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to video games, travel and whisky. Scott grew up listening to rock and prog, cutting his teeth on bands such as Marillion and Magnum before his focus shifted to alternative and post-punk in the late 80s. His favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Ned's Atomic Dustbin and Drab Majesty, but he also still has a deep love of Rush.