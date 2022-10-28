This post-apocalyptic, AI-generated music video for Slipknot’s Psychosocial is a bone-chilling, dystopian nightmare

Recently, there's been a flurry of new, AI-generated music videos based off of the lyrics to various rock and metal songs. One curious tech-fiend, for example, used AI to re-interprete Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun, which conjured up some haunting yet mesmerising images of abstract celestial phenomena and mind-blowing vistas. There was also the AI version of Metallica's Enter Sandman, which was similarly surreal.

Possibly one of the most bone-chilling creations of all, however, is this AI-generated video by Hologram47 for Slipknot's flagship rager Psychosocial, lifted from 2008's All Hope Is Gone.

The video features a collection of hair-raising images that look like a dystopian landscape of the distant future, littered with mutant skeletal beasts and men wearing highly menacing, Slipknot-inspired masks that call to mind Batman's Bane.

These impressive digital shots were created using Midjourney AI technology, who are an "independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species".

Viewers in the comments also seem taken aback by the music video's unearthly essence, with one user writing: "It's amazing how there seems to be a common theme with every image in this video... I can't help but feel a subtle sense of dread, isolation, and contempt from both this art and Slipknot's music."

Another viewer says: "The AI-generated art for this all looks like it's from a novel about the post-apocalypse and it all just looks so phenomenal."

Check it out below:

Earlier this week, Slipknot announced that they will be taking their Knotfest Roadshow to Australia for the first time. The Iowan heavyweights are scheduled to play three shows in the country next year, first at the Melbourne Flemington Racecourse on March 24.

Booked to perform alongside the band will be Parkway Drive, Northlane, Alpha Wolf and Void of Vision, with international acts Megadeth, Trivium, Amon Amarth, In Flames, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox, Story Of The Year, Bad Omens and Malevolence completing the line-up.