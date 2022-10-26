Down under Maggots! Slipknot have announced the first Australian Knotfest

Slipknot are taking the Knotfest Roadshow down under for the first time. The band are set to play three shows in Australia in next year, kicking off at the Melbourne Flemington Racecourse on March 24, before heading to Sydney and Brisbane on the following days. Full details below.

Joining Slipknot in Oz will be a stellar line-up of names, with local talent provided by Parkway Drive, Northlane, Alpha Wolf and Void of Vision, with international acts Megadeth, Trivium, Amon Amarth, In Flames, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox, Story Of The Year, Bad Omens and Malevolence completing the line-up.

Tickets will go on general sale on November 7 at 9am AEDT. There will also be a Knotfest Premium members pre-sale on November 3 at 8am AEDT, swiftly followed by an early bird pre-sale an hour later. Tickets will be available via the Knotfest Australia (opens in new tab) website, where fans can register to access pre-sale codes.

Slipknot, who finished a run of US dates earlier this month, will head to Central and South America before the end of the year for a series of shows. They'll follow the Australian roadshow with two Knotfest dates in Japan, and are already scheduling dates in next summer's European festival calendar. Full dates below.

At the weekend, Corey Taylor seemingly suggested that the band would be returning to the UK in June to headline Download Festival.

Dec 03: Toluca Hell And Heaven Festival, Mexico

Dec 05: Zapopan Calle 2, Mexico

Dec 08: Villa Crespo MoviStar Arena, Argentina

Dec 11: Santiago Knotfest, Chile

Dec 15: Rio de Janeiro Jeunesse Arena, Brazil

Dec 18: Sāo Paulo Knotfest, Brazil

Mar 24: Melbourne Flemington Racecourse, Australia

Mar 25: Sydney Centennial Park, Australia

Mar 26: Brisbane RNA Showgrounds, Australia

Apr 01: Chiba-City Knotfest, Japan

Apr 02: Chiba-City Knotfest, Japan

Jun 07: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 08: Hradec Rock For People, Czechia

Jun 10: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland



(Image credit: Destroy All Lines)