This AI generated music video for Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun is both mind-blowing and seriously creepy

Unless you've recently been living life away from the wonders of the world wide web, perhaps as some sort of digital recluse, then we imagine you've probably caught wind of the new trend surrounding artificial technology.

By simply typing in a word or a phrase, AI bots are generating surreal, mind-expanding images and artwork; some utterly beautiful, some seriously jarring. One example of this new dynamic coming into play is an AI-generated music video for Soundgarden's 1994 classic, Black Hole Sun.

Created by Midjourney AI, an "independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species", each lyric from the grunge rock pioneers' hallmark song has been generated into an image that will either stun you or haunt your nightmares (or maybe both). Either way, we think the end results perfectly capture the vibe of Soundgarden's shadowy anthem.

Viewers in the comments seem just as mesmerised by this technological creation, with one user writing: "This is some of the best artwork I’ve seen in a long time, and no one even did it. The different black holes are terrifying".

"'Neath the black, the sky looks dead' made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up. Really puts the terror in terrific" says another.

If you're just as hypnotised by this AI-generated video as we are, earlier this month, we shared a similar creation created from the lyrics of Metallica's Enter Sandman.

Check out the AI-made Black Hole Sun music video below:

