This Metallica x Stranger Things light show has just ruined Halloween decorations for everyone everywhere

It's the most wonderful time of the year, particularly if you're partial to horror, carved pumpkins and not answering the door to plain-clothed teenagers demanding sweets. Grow up or at least make an effort, seriously.

While some of the more artistically inclined might decorate the window with some spooky lights, fake cobwebs and a garden skeleton ornament that's bound to get stolen, Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows has created a stunning display with a fleet of drones, lights and a devil-may-care attitude to rising energy bills.

This year's retina-pleasing, 400-feet high offering was inspired by Stranger Things and Metallica's Master of Puppets, topped off with a helping of Ghostbusters imagery soundtracked by Ray Parker Jr.'s 1984 single.

"I made this show for free for our community," says Tom. "We are big fans and this was a project of passion."

Metallica themselves gave his efforts their nod of approval, linking the eight-minute video on Twitter with a pumpkin emoji.

It's not the first time Tom has used the band's music to soundtrack his Halloween spooktacular shows. In 2020, he used Enter Sandman and 70,000 lights to raise money for McHenry House, a local family shelter in Tracy, California. What a hero.

Check out Tom's latest visual offering in the video below.

In other news, Metallica will celebrate the life, legacy and achievements of Jonny and Marsha Zazula with a special show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

"Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour," say the band. "With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all... we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart."

The band's set will focus on their early material and support comes from their touring buddies from that era, Geordie NWOBHM legends Raven.