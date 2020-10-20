Hit The Lights! This Metallica-themed Halloween lights ‘spooktacular’ is metal as f**k

Even in an age where sharing the most banal opinions is an open invitation for online RAGE!!! we doubt we’ll offend too many of you by suggesting that 2020 has been an utter shitshow. Yeah, we said it, so sue us…

However, every now and then, a beacon of light cuts through the darkness to elevate our spirits. Or in this particular case, we’ve got over 70,000 beacons of light shining boldly to dispel the doom and gloom. Hats off to Mr Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows who has performed a minor miracle in making the world seem fine and fucking dandy for exactly 5 minutes and 29 seconds thanks to an outrageously entertaining Halloween light show soundtracked by Bay Area bashers Metallica.

Located in Tracy, California, the show features over 70,000 lights and special effects synced with Metallica classic Enter Sandman, and includes a glowing pumpkin furiously lip-syncing to James Hetfield’s gruff vocals, while all sorts of ghoulish, ghastly madness plays out in the foreground. Colour us impressed.

The light show can be viewed in person for two hours per night on weekends. Even better, the show has been designed as a fundraiser for the McHenry House, a local family shelter in Tracy. Details on the fundraiser are available here on the Magical Light Shows Facebook page.

Lovely stuff.