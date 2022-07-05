Metallica release statement on Stranger Things' Master Of Puppets scene: "it's an incredible honour"

It's the TV moment of the year that everyone can't stop talking about (well, at least since the other Stranger Things TV moment of the year that everyone couldn't stop talking about), and now the band at the centre of it all have had their say.

The appearance of hallmark Metallica anthem Master Of Puppets in the grande finale of the latest season of Stranger Things has set the internet alight, prompting thousands of excited responses across social media and even ensuring that the track itself has entered Spotify Top 50 trending charts in the US, UK and beyond.

Now, Metallica themselves have acknowledged the amazing scene, in which metalhead Eddie Munson shreds his way through Master Of Puppets to distract the minions of Vecna from attacking his friends.

"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master Of Puppets in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," say Metallica on their official Instagram page. "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away...it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

"It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo revealed this week that his son Tye (alongside bandmate Kirk Hammett) was involved in bringing Master Of Puppets to life on the show.

The latest season of Stranger Things is out now via Netflix.