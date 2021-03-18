This Megadeth/Jackson 5 mash-up will ensure you never look at Dave Mustaine in the same way again

We’re big fans of the imaginative musical mash-ups created by YouTuber Bill McClintock and the big guy has delivered another masterpiece in the form of a new Megadeth / Jackson Five ‘collaboration’.

Ever wondered what Megadeth’s Countdown To Extinction-era ’banger Sweating Bullets would sound like when mixed with the Jackson Five’s take on perky Xmas favourite Rockin’ Robin? Of course you haven’t, because you’re not Bill McClintock, which is why his god-like work here on earth is so valuable. Oh, and in case you’re wondering, it sounds glorious. And oh so funky. Have a listen…

This, of course, is just a taster for what McClintock can do. You may remember some of his other masterpieces: Van Halen vs Stevie Wonder, Ratt vs. Marvin Gaye, Marilyn Manson vs. Mariah Carey, Danzig vs. Donna Summer, Slayer vs. The Bangles, Slayer vs. The B-52s, Slayer vs. Wham, Guns N' Roses vs. Stevie Wonder... every one a solid gold smash.

Lovely stuff. Keep ’em coming please Mr McClintock.