This cover of AC/DC's Thunderstruck played on a traditional Chinese instrument will soothe your mind

Angus Young's fiddly intro and the main riff to AC/DC's 1990 single Thunderstruck is like catnip to anyone who loves to record a cover version.

Indeed, the song – taken from The Razors Edge album – has enjoyed many tributes in recent years. It's been played on a Stylophone, reimagined as a bold synthwave track, gurgled by a baby and played on the bagpipes. Heck, even a washing machine got in on the action.

While all of these covers were notable in their own way, we were particularly taken with Luna Lee's take on the traditional Korean instrument, the gayageum.

Now, if you enjoyed that, you'll love Moyun's performance on the Guzheng, a traditional Chinese zither. The Hong Kong musician, who has never shown their face in any of their YouTube video performances, gives the AC/DC single a soothing interpretation.

In other news, Guns N' Roses have tipped their hat to the band by including two songs during their set on their recent European tour, which concluded on July 15 at the Heinz von Heiden Arena, in Hanover, Germany.

The band – whose frontman Axl Rose is no stranger to singing AC/DC songs – have performed versions of Walk All Over You (from 1979 album Highway To Hell) and the title track from their 1980 release Back In Black during their 15-date trek.

