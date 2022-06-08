Guns N 'Roses are at it again: they've covered another AC/DC song

With Guns N' Roses moving on to the second date of their Europe 2022 tour, it looks like they're determined to keep things interesting.

On the first night of the tour, at Passeio Marítimo de Algés in Oeiras, Portugal, Guns N' Roses played AC/DC's Walk All Over You, originally recorded for the Aussie rockers' 1979 album Highway To Hell. Last night at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain, they moved on an album and a year, switched Bon Scott for Brian Johnson, and played the title track of Back In Black. When Axl fronted AC/DC after Brian Johnson was ordered to stop touring in 2016 due to hearing problems, the band didn't play Walk All Over You, although Back In Black was a permanent fixture on the setlist.

There were several other differences between the two Guns N' Roses performances. Several songs changed position on the setlist, while others – including Better and Shadow Of Your Love – were dropped. The Jimmy Webb song Wichita Lineman made a return. Full setlist below.

No new material was aired, although Slash has hinted that fresh music from the band may emerge this month, telling Consequence of Sound (opens in new tab) in February, “I would imagine that there will be one or two songs that come out around the time that we hit the road in June.”

Speaking to Classic Rock earlier this year, the guitarist said, "There’s some more stuff coming out too. But there’s not sort of a mental trajectory. It’s just that Axl wanted to get this material done because it was sitting there. He said: “Okay, we can rehash it.” So there you go."

Watch fan-shot footage of Guns N' Roses playing Back In Black below.

Guns N' Roses setlist

It's So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Slither

Welcome To The Jungle

Double Talkin' Jive

Back In Black

Absurd

Rocket Queen

Reckless Life

Live And Let Die

Estranged

You Could Be Mine

I Wanna Be Your Dog

Hard Skool

Civil War

Sweet Child O' Mine

November Rain

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Nightrain

Encore:

Coma

Patience

Wichita Lineman

You're Crazy

Paradise City