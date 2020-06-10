AC/DC's Thunderstruck played on a Stylophone will bring light into your life

YouTuber maromaro1337 has struck again. Mere weeks after dazzling with the internet with a version of Rammstein's Sonne performed on stylophone, he's applied the same technique to AC/DC's 1990 smash Thunderstruck.

"That was very hard to pull off," says maromaro1337. "The main guitar part was just horrible to play on the Stylophone. The riffs and solos were cool to play, but damn... It was harder than it looks."

He finishes with an apology: "Sorry for changing the ending solo a bit, it would sound hideous to play two Stylophones set on the same mode at once."

Thunderstruck has previously sent the internet wild with versions sung by a baby, played on the traditional Korean instrument, the gayageum, performed on bagpipes, and covered by bluegrass act Steve 'N' Seagulls.

Last year Thunderstruck was voted best AC/DC song of all time by readers of Classic Rock, beating out stiff (upper lip) competition from Highway To Hell, Whole Lotta Rosie and You Shook Me All Night Long.

"Thunderstruck has gotta be the AC/DC song for me, Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy Scott Gorham told us. "Great guitar playing, cool groove, and tight production. What more can you ask from a classic rock song?"