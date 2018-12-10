AC/DC’s Thunderstruck on a traditional Korean instrument will blow you away

We’ve seen a guy playing AC/DC’s Hells Bells on actual church bells, Olympic skater Ivett Toth rock out to the band during an on-ice routine and a duo ripping through 77 of the band’s songs in five minutes at an electrical substation.

Now, we have California-based musician Luna Lee paying tribute to the Aussie rockers with a sublime cover of Thunderstruck… using traditional Korean string instrument the gayageum.

The spellbinding performance sees Lee play different sections of the song and then combine them for the end result, which is something a bit special.

And it’s not the only time Lee has covered a classic and has previously showcased her take on Guns N’ Roses’ Don’t Cry, Nirvana’s In Bloom, Neil Young’s Cinnamon Girl, Lenny Kravitz’s Are You Gonna Go My Way, Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams, Green Day’s Wake Me Up When September Ends – and a cover of the Game Of Thrones theme.

Classic Rock featured Lee back in 2016, with her Queen, Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin covers, where she said: "The gayageum has a beautiful sound and amazing potential so I wanted to share my music with many people.”

For more of Lee’s amazing covers, check out her YouTube channel.