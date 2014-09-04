Six Pack: Bizarre AC/DC Covers

Everyone loves AC/DC, right? But some people express their love for the band in peculiar ways.

Earlier today we stumbled upon possibly the most horrific version of an AC/DC song ever performed, which got us thinking about other artists who’ve tackled classic anthems by the Aussie rock legends. Here’s six versions you’re unlikely to forget, good, bad and ugly…

2Cellos - Thunderstruck

Now this is how you cover Thunderstruck. 2Cellos are two virtuoso Croatian cellists who do weird and wonderful things to pop and rock classics: Elton John is on record as saying that they’re the most exciting live act he’s witnessed since Jimi Hendrix. High praise, but he’s clearly not the only one smitten, as the duo’s take on this ‘DC favourite has now racked up almost 24 MILLION views on YouTube in the past six months. Blimey.

Shakira - Back In Black

Ever heard the title track of AC/DC’s biggest album rendered as a cool jazz standard? Neither had we, until we heard the version with which Columbian pop princess Shakira opened up her 2002⁄ 2003 Tour of the Mongoose. We’re pretty sure we won’t see Brian Johnson attempting those dance moves onstage anytime soon though…

The King - Whole Lotta Rosie

Belfast-born Jim Brown is one of the world’s most in-demand Elvis impersonators, and novelty value aside, his take on Bon Scott’s most iconic song on his Return To Splendour album is clearly done with love and affection. Probably best we don’t encourage this sort of thing too much though…

Godflesh - For Those About To Rock

There are some terrible, terrible cover versions on Covered In Black, the industrial-metal tribute to “The Kings of High Voltage”, but Godflesh’s deconstruction of the title track of ‘DC’s 1981 album is both bold and striking, albeit bold and striking in a way that’s guaranteed to piss off some AC/DC purists. Somehow we don’t imagine that the Brummie noiseniks will have a problem with that, though.

Mark Kozelek - Up To My Neck In You

The former frontman of San Franciscan ‘slow-core’ indie rockers Red House Painters, sensitive and soulful singer/singer Mark Kozelek might seem like an unlikely ‘DC fan, but Up To My Neck In You, his 2001 ten track tribute to Bon Scott-era songs is a tasteful and hauntingly beautiful collection. Here’s the title track, a delicate rendition of one of the most under-rated songs from the Powerage album.

Celine Dion - You Shook Me All Night Long

From the sublime to the utterly ridiculous…. Honestly, if you can get past the first 10 seconds of this, you’ve got a stronger stomach than us…