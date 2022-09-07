This animated video from Cannibal Corpse's vocalist goes from adorable to apocalyptic in seconds

By Simon Young
( Metal Hammer )
published

Bottom Dweller is taken from George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher's self-titled solo debut album

A screenshot of Corpsegrinder's new video Bottom Dweller
(Image credit: Perseverance Media Group )

Cannibal Corpse vocalist George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher has released a brand new video for the track Bottom Dweller, taken from his solo debut album Corpsegrinder.

The video, created by animator Andrew Ralph (Lil Uzi Vert/Paramore), begins with the death metal frontman expertly winning a cuddly toy from a claw machine, which he does regularly in real life.

"I love claw machines," he told Metal Hammer last year. "It could be anything in there – it could be a cartoon character that I don't like – and I’ll get ’em anyway.

"I'm like a kid at Disney; I'm looking what's in there, and then I'm looking at how it's sitting inside of there. Is there something on top of it? Do I have to move that? As soon as I see how the claw reacts, I'll know if I'm gonna win. If the actual hands of the claw are set really loose, or maybe the machine has been used a lot, the sometimes stuff will just slip out."

Then things go south very quickly. But what would you expect from a metal frontman who gargles his way through songs like A Skull Full of Maggots and Hammer Smashed Face practically every evening? 

During the three-minute video, he dispenses with a marauding gang of zombies in a variety of violent ways: a pistol, hitting them with a Mack truck, beating their heads in with a makeshift kanabō and then driving into a petrol station to ensure a fiery conclusion for his brain-hungry attackers.

Our protagonist then finds himself in an upside down world and continues his trail of undead destruction. Faced with an evil scorpion, he uses his considerable head-banging power to smash the predatory arachnid to death, all before saving a group of children from their captor. 

There's a lot going on in this clip and it's probably best to stop children watching it. Paw Patrol it ain't.

Corpsegrinder is out now through Perseverance Media Group.

Simon Young
Simon Young

Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for over twenty years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic RockMetal HammerProg, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography is available via Jawbone Press. 