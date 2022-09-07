This animated video from Cannibal Corpse's vocalist goes from adorable to apocalyptic in seconds

Cannibal Corpse vocalist George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher has released a brand new video for the track Bottom Dweller, taken from his solo debut album Corpsegrinder.

The video, created by animator Andrew Ralph (Lil Uzi Vert/Paramore), begins with the death metal frontman expertly winning a cuddly toy from a claw machine, which he does regularly in real life.

"I love claw machines," he told Metal Hammer last year. "It could be anything in there – it could be a cartoon character that I don't like – and I’ll get ’em anyway.

"I'm like a kid at Disney; I'm looking what's in there, and then I'm looking at how it's sitting inside of there. Is there something on top of it? Do I have to move that? As soon as I see how the claw reacts, I'll know if I'm gonna win. If the actual hands of the claw are set really loose, or maybe the machine has been used a lot, the sometimes stuff will just slip out."

Then things go south very quickly. But what would you expect from a metal frontman who gargles his way through songs like A Skull Full of Maggots and Hammer Smashed Face practically every evening?

During the three-minute video, he dispenses with a marauding gang of zombies in a variety of violent ways: a pistol, hitting them with a Mack truck, beating their heads in with a makeshift kanabō and then driving into a petrol station to ensure a fiery conclusion for his brain-hungry attackers.

Our protagonist then finds himself in an upside down world and continues his trail of undead destruction. Faced with an evil scorpion, he uses his considerable head-banging power to smash the predatory arachnid to death, all before saving a group of children from their captor.

There's a lot going on in this clip and it's probably best to stop children watching it. Paw Patrol it ain't.

Corpsegrinder is out now through Perseverance Media Group.