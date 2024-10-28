Third Korn x Adidas merch drop announced

Korn have announced their third merch drop with sportswear giant Adidas.

From October 31, the nu metal pioneers are releasing their next round of shirts, shoes, hoodies and socks. Among the items are co-branded Adidas Superstar trainers and reversible tartan apparel inspired by the girl on the cover of Korn’s 1994 debut album.

They’ll be available on Korn and Adidas’ individual webstores, as well as via the Adidas Confirmed app. See details and photos via the Instagram post embedded below.

Korn and Adidas have long been unofficial partners, with the band having written a song called A.D.I.D.A.S. for their 1996 album Life Is Peachy and wearing the company’s clothing onstage since the mid-’90s.

The relationship became more formal last year, when the clothing titan released a collection of official Korn merch. Availability on the items was limited, though, and many of the items was obtained by scalpers before fans had the chance to buy. A second merch drop followed in May 2024.

The third drop is part of the extensive 30th-anniversary celebrations for Korn’s debut. The band honoured the album with multiple tours this year, with the European leg including a show at London’s 25,000-capacity Gunnersbury Park. Their next tour will be across Australia in December. See dates and details via the Korn website.

Korn are currently working on their 15th studio album, the followup to 2022’s Requiem. Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch said in March, “We are passionately and intensely working on new music … We’re spending a lot more time on this new music, we’re spending a lot more money and we don’t have any record label involved, so it’s all coming from us.”

He went on to describe the next album’s songs as “a vintage Korn feel with a modern twist”, adding, “I think it’s the best and heaviest Korn stuff in years.”