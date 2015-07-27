Trending

Third Eye Blind announce Euro dates

By News  

They’ll play two UK shows in November in support of 5th album Dopamine

Third Eye Blind have announced a small European tour to support fifth album Dopamine.

It’s already out in the US and will be released in the UK on October 23 via the band’s own Mega Collider Records label.

The album is said to contain “signature guitar riffs and rock arrangements” and is their first studio outing since 2009’s Ursa Major.

Vocalist and guitarist Stephan Jenkins, drummer Brad Hargreaves, guitarist Kryz Reid, bassist Alex LeCavalier and keyboardist Alex Kopp have released a promo of album opener Everything Is Easy. View it below.

Third Eye Blind tour dates

Nov 05: Manchester Academy 2, UK Nov 06: London The Forum, UK Nov 08: Amsterdam Milkweg, Netherlands Nov 09: Koln Gebaeude 9, Germany

Dopamine tracklist

  1. Everything Is Easy

  2. Shipboard Cook

  3. All The Souls

  4. Dopamine

  5. Rites Of Passage

  6. Back To Zero

  7. Something In You

  8. Blade

  9. All These Things

  10. Exiles

  11. Say It