Therion's Thomas Vikström guests on new Everdawn track Your Majesty Sadness

New jersey symphonic prog metallers Everdawn have released a new video for Your Majesty Sadness, which features a guest vocal performance from Therion's Thomas Vikström. It's taken from the quartet's upcoming new album Cleopatra, which will be released through Sensory Records on February 5. You can watch the video for Your Majesty Sadness in full below.

"Oftentimes, we find ourselves walking an eternal path between sheer joy and deep sadness, utter acceptance and cold seclusion, affectionate love and brutal loneliness," the band explain. "It’s not always up to us whether we shift towards helpless self-destruction or find ways to embrace who we are and turn our weaknesses into strengths.



"Your Majesty Sadness reflects on the inner strength of a soul searching for answers, losing motivation and finding strength to carry on despite the emotional setbacks. In addition to the phenomenal vocals of Thomas Vikstrom (Therion, Candlemass), the song tells the story of fading love, intimacy and attachment looking forward to times when romance and chivalry rule the world again."

Originally known as Midnight Eternal, following successful tours in support of Queensryche and Therion, the band went through a line up change during the demo phase of their second album. The core writing team of Richard Fischer, Boris Zaks, and Daniel Prestup remained intact. With the addition of Alina Gavrilenko on vocals and Mike LePond (Symphony X) on bass, the band rechristened themselves as Everdawn.

Cleopatra features eleven new songs and was mixed and mastered by engineer/musician/producer Dan Swanö at Unisound (Opeth, Katatonia).

Pre-order Cleopatra.