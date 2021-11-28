Trending

There's over £140 off Beats Solo Pro in this Cyber Monday deal

This Cyber Monday sale on Beats Solo Pro is offering a massive saving on these ever-popular headphones

The Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals are already in full swing across a lot of retailers, which is great news if you missed the Black Friday sales but are still in the market for a bit of a bargain.

And right now over at Amazon, they’ve got the Beats Solo Pro wireless noise cancelling headphones for £129 – that's down from the list price of £269.95, meaning you save over £140. The deal is available on the classic black cans – it looks like the grey and ivory options have already sold out.

Beats Solo Pro: Were £269.95, now $129
When it comes to headphones, Beats are rock solid and well worth considering. Amazon have slashed the price on these noise-cancelling cans, knocking a jaw-dropping £140 off the price.

Beats headphones haven't always been universally lauded for their sound performance, but that stops here, as these headphones have a balanced and nuanced sound that goes easier on the bass than other Beats options have in the past.

Beyond the sound, the design, build and noise cancelling are also big ticks in the Beats Solo Pro box. These cans offer real-time audio calibration monitoring to check just how much noise cancellation is necessary at any given point, but also have a transparency mode that allows more noise in so you can still be slightly in tune with the outside world. 

All in all, they're one of the best Beats options out there.

