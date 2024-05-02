Listen to Caroline Polachek's hypnotic new single Starburned And Unkissed

Experimental pop dynamo Caroline Polachek has released a brand new single. Titled Starburned And Unkissed, the gliding electronic-pop banger is taken from the soundtrack to I Saw The TV Glow, the new psychological horror from We’re All Going To The World’s Fair director Jane Schoenbrun and Everything Everywhere All At Once studio A24.

Alongside former Chairlift singer Polachek, also featured on the I Saw The TV Glow soundtrack are Florist, Bartees Strange, yeule, L’Rain, Jay Som, Phoebe Bridgers and more. The full record will arrive on May 10, followed a week later with a score by US musician and producer Alex G.

In March, yeule’s cover of the Broken Social Scene track Anthems For A Seventeen-Year-Old Girl was the first song to be released from the soundtrack. A version of the song also appeared in the film’s trailer. I Saw The TV Glow, which stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine and also features a turn from Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, sees two teenagers bond over a late-night TV show that begins to have a supernatural effect on their reality. The film is released tomorrow.

Starburned And Unkissed is the first new music from Polachek since last year’s critically-acclaimed second album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Listen to the track below: