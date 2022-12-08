There's another metal cover of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You. And why not?

Australian metalcore act Melrose Avenue have recorded a cover version of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You.

A video for the track can be viewed below.

The Sydney-based act say: "It's the most wonderful time of the year. To celebrate, here's a heavy metal Christmas cover."

The video features Santa outfits, an elf on guitar and a sinister looking Grinch on the drums. Vocalist Vlado Saric is backed by Shawn Mayer, Tom Capra and Michael Perez for the performance video.

Melrose Avenue's debut single Enemy was released in October of this year.

It's not the first time Carey's massive Christmas hit has been given the rock or metal treatment. In 2020, August Burns Red released an instrumental version of the track, which you can also hear below.

Also in 2020, Tennessee hard rock quartet Voltagehawk singled out Carey’s 1994 hit as the worst of the festive anthems and decided to give it a heavy metal makeover. The band said: “We all know this song sucks, so we made a version that doesn’t.”

In September of this year, the song was used in a Green Day, Mariah Carey and Stranger Things' Eddie Munson seasonal mash-up.

Meanwhile, it was revealed in September that Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded in secret in 1995, after tracking down the original tapes which her record company refused to make public.

Working with a band called Eel Tree, later renamed Chick, the R&B/Pop superstar recorded the album, inspired by artists such as Hole, Alanis Morissette and Veruca Salt, while 'officially' working upon her fifth studio album, Daydream.