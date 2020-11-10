Watch Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You get a ‘sex and carnage’ hard rock makeover

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without its now-traditional soundtrack of Slade (Merry Xmas Everybody), Wizzard (I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday), The Pogues (Fairytale Of New York) and Mariah Carey (All I Want For Christmas Is You).

However, it’s fair to say that over-exposure to these perennial classics can get a tad wearisome in the run up to the baby Jesus’ big day. Tennessee hard rock quartet Voltagehawk have singled out Mariah Carey’s 1994 hit as the worst of these festive anthems – to be fair, being American, they might not have ever heard Slade, Wizzard or The Pogues on the radio – and have decided to give the seasonal standard a heavy metal makeover. Because why not?

“We all know this song sucks,” the band say, “so we made a version that doesn’t.”

As if this weren’t enough, Voltagehawk have also created a new Frankenstein-esque video for the song, which they promise is “dripping with equal parts sex and carnage, creating the ultimate Christmas song experience for rock and rollers who love tasty licks and heavy riffs and gore.”

Which is nice.

Voltagehawk recently finished up work on their second album, Electric Thunder, a “13 song space odyssey”, we’re told, which will emerge in 2021.