"We’re often told that Troublegum changed people's lives. Well, it changed ours too": Therapy? announce massive Troublegum 30th anniversary tour

Therapy? have announced a massive tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed 1994 album Troublegum.

Released on February 7, 1994, the band's second album for A&M sold over one million copies worldwide, reached number 5 on the UK album charts, and spawned no fewer than five UK Top 40 singles. The album was voted Album Of The Year in Kerrang! and Raw magazines, and was pipped to the top spot in Metal Hammer's Albums of 1994 list only by Soundgarden's Superunknown. The record was also nominated for the Mercury Music Prize.

"As a band, we were not expecting the impact that Troublegum would make," frontman Andy Cairns tells Louder. "We knew we had worked very hard at our craft, every album gained more attention and we had steadily made more friends but even the earlier release and chart success of Screamager (a nod to both our Irish Punk godfathers and current ‘alternative and noise rock’ favourites) couldn’t prepare us for just how much our lives were about to change.

"The album seemed to click with people all over the globe and what had begun as three young, ordinary men from the North of Ireland wanting to make the kind of music they would like to hear themselves became something that seemed to take on a life of its own as it found its way out into the world."

The band will kick off the Troublegum 30 celebrations at the Villa Marina, in Douglas, Isle of Man on September 7, before visiting Australia, Ireland, the UK and Europe. The Troublegum 30 tour will close in Paris on December 10. The tour setlist will feature Troublegum in its entirety, plus "a host of other musical treats" from around the same era of the trio's recording career.

"Thirty years is a very long time and a lot has happened in those three decades, but now after recent new album release/touring cycles it feels right to take a beat and consider our legacy and the huge part our fan base helped in building it," Andy Cairns tells Louder.



"We’re often told that Troublegum changed people's lives: well, it changed ours too, so let’s get together in glorious volume, noise and melody and celebrate this album that we wrote for you, and you, in return, made a success."

The Troublegum 30 tour will visit:

Sep 07: Douglas Villa Marino, I.O.M.

Sep 19: Melbourne Prince Bandroom St.Kilda, AUS

Sep 20: Canberra The Basement, AUS

Sep 21: Sydney Metro Social, AUS

Sep 22: Newcastle The Gal, AUS

Sep 24: Gold Coast Coolangatta Hotel, AUS

Sep 26: Brisbane Brightside, AUS

Sep 27: Sunshine Coast Sol Bar, AUS

Sep 28: Adelaide Lion Arts Bar, AUS

Sep 29: Perth Rosemount, AUS



Oct 18: Tampere Olympia, FIN

Oct 19: Helsinki Tavastia, FIN

Oct 31: Dublin Olympia Theatre, IRE



Nov 02: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Nov 08: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK

Nov 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 10: Norwich Epic, UK

Nov 12: Southampton The 1865, UK

Nov 14: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 15: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 16: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Nov 20: Dusseldorf Zakk, GER

Nov 21: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, LUX

Nov 22: Brussels AB, BEL

Nov 23: Deventer Burgerweeshuis, HOL

Nov 24: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg (Ronda), HOL

Nov 26: Hamburg Gruenspan, GER

Nov 27: Copenhagen Pumpehuset Main Hall, DEN

Nov 29: Berlin Columbia Theatre, GER

Nov 30: Leipzig Täubchenthal, GER



Dec 01: Nuremberg Hirsch, GER

Dec 02: Prague Lucerna Bar, CZE

Dec 03: Vienna Wuk, AU

Dec 05: Bern Bierhübeli, SWI

Dec 06: Milan Legend Club, ITA

Dec 07: Zurich Dynamo, SWI

Dec 08: Genena L'Usine, SWI

Dec 10: Paris Peit Bain, FRA

Tickets for the UK shows will go on sale on Friday, February 9, at 9am, at myticket.co.uk