Theory Of A Deadman issue Blow video

Theory Of A Deadman have released a video for their track Blow.

The song features on 2014 album Savages and takes aim at celebrity culture, Chris Brown, Kanye West, social media and the US government.

Tyler Connolly recently told Audio Ink Radio: “People can see through what you’re writing if it isn’t the truth. Music connects people better than anything else. That’s the great thing about music. There’s a connection through all of us.

“Write how you feel – and I guarantee that other people will feel it too.”

Theory Of A Deadman released their _Angel Acoustic _EP earlier this year to coincide with a UK tour. They’re currently on the road across North America.