Theory Of A Deadman issue Blow video

Theory Of A Deadman have released a video for their track Blow.
The song features on 2014 album Savages and takes aim at celebrity culture, Chris Brown, Kanye West, social media and the US government.
Tyler Connolly recently told Audio Ink Radio: “People can see through what you’re writing if it isn’t the truth. Music connects people better than anything else. That’s the great thing about music. There’s a connection through all of us.
“Write how you feel – and I guarantee that other people will feel it too.”
Theory Of A Deadman released their _Angel Acoustic _EP earlier this year to coincide with a UK tour. They’re currently on the road across North America.
Theory Of A Deadman tour dates Jul 25: Eugene Lane County Fair, OR Jul 26: Spokane Knitting factory, WA Jul 28: Brooks Arena, AB Jul 29: Cranbrook Key City Theatre, BC Jul 30: Coquitlam Hard Rock Vancouver, BC Aug 02: Tumbler Ridge Grizfest, BC Aug 05: Clearfield County Fair, PA Aug 07: Bismarck Civic Center, ND Aug 08: Three Forks Rockin’ The Rivers, MT Aug 11: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO Aug 12: Minneapolis First Ave, MN Aug 14: Glendive Dawson County Fair, MT Aug 15: Sparta Fort McCoy Army Base, WI Aug 16: Fort Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN Aug 21: Reno Knitting Factory, NV Aug 23: Auburn KISW Pain In The Grass, WA Aug 26: Boise Western Idaho Fair, ID Aug 28: Mitchell Corn Palace Festival, SD Oct 10: Tulsa State Fair, OK