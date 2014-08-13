Theory Of A Deadman: Savages

A distinct credibility problem hasn’t stopped this Canadian mob from gaining regular US radio hits, and there could well be another couple here.

Blow’s chorus observes, ‘Sometimes it makes me wanna blow my fucking head off,’ alongside lyrics swiping at such controversial targets as Chris Brown and Kim Kardashian, and it’s surely tailor-made for teenagers to share YouTube links to.

Elsewhere, when they turn their hand to churning metal riffs, as on Misery Of Mankind, they sound pretty damn good. But more often, the synthetic radio-friendly sheen they insist on adding to their low-calorie post-grunge pop makes it all sound about as convincing as Daniel Bedingfield moaning about his tax bill.