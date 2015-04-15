Theory Of A Deadman unplug for EP

Theory Of A Deadman will release a five-track EP later this month, it’s been confirmed.

Angel Acoustic will be available to order on April 21 on iTunes and other online music services ahead of its April 28 launch. It’ll feature alternative takes of four of their tracks, along with a cover of Tove Lo’s Habits (Stay High), which will be available for those who pre-order.

It’s Tyler Connolly, David Brenner, Dean Back and Joey Dandeneau’s first release since their fifth album Savages launched last year.

Angel Acoustic tracklist

Angel 2. Santa Monica 3. Habits (Stay High) 4. Not Meant To Be 5. The One

Apr 23: Bristol Bierkeller

Apr 24: Sheffield Leadmill

Apr 26: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 27: Manchester Academy 2

Apr 28: Birmingham Institute Library

Apr 30: London Scala