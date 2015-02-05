The Xcerts line up 12 UK shows

Scottish rock trio The Xcerts have lined up a 12-date UK tour for later this year.
They played London’s Boston Music Rooms in December – now they’ll continue live dates across the country in support of their third album, There Is Only You which launched last year.
The record reached the top spot on the Indie Albums Breakers Chart and got to no.4 on the iTunes rock chart – but frontman Murray Macleod told TeamRock the only pressure they’re feeling on the back of their recent success is to continue to grow as a live band.
He said: “We just want to be as great as possible and do the best that we can possibly do. I think there’s a bit more pressure to put on great shows, but I think we just have to enjoy it.
“This is the best our band has ever been and I think if we dwell on the pressure of what comes with that, we’ll stop enjoying it.”
Tickets are available now from the band’s MusicGlue page.
Tour dates
Apr 10: Guildford Boileroom
Apr 11: Tunbridge Wells Forum
Apr 13: York Duchess
Apr 14: Hull Fruit
Apr 15: Aberdeen Lemon Tree
Apr 16: Inverness Ironworks
Apr 17: Edinburgh Mash House
Apr 19: Birmingham Rainbow
Apr 20: London Borderline
Apr 21: Cambridge Portland Arms
Apr 22: Northampton Roadmender
Apr 23: Exeter Cavern