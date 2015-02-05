The Xcerts line up 12 UK shows

Scottish rock trio The Xcerts have lined up a 12-date UK tour for later this year.

They played London’s Boston Music Rooms in December – now they’ll continue live dates across the country in support of their third album, There Is Only You which launched last year.

The record reached the top spot on the Indie Albums Breakers Chart and got to no.4 on the iTunes rock chart – but frontman Murray Macleod told TeamRock the only pressure they’re feeling on the back of their recent success is to continue to grow as a live band.

He said: “We just want to be as great as possible and do the best that we can possibly do. I think there’s a bit more pressure to put on great shows, but I think we just have to enjoy it.

“This is the best our band has ever been and I think if we dwell on the pressure of what comes with that, we’ll stop enjoying it.”

Tickets are available now from the band’s MusicGlue page.

Apr 10: Guildford Boileroom

Apr 11: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Apr 13: York Duchess

Apr 14: Hull Fruit

Apr 15: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Apr 16: Inverness Ironworks

Apr 17: Edinburgh Mash House

Apr 19: Birmingham Rainbow

Apr 20: London Borderline

Apr 21: Cambridge Portland Arms

Apr 22: Northampton Roadmender

Apr 23: Exeter Cavern