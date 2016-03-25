The Word Alive release Trapped promo

The Word Alive have released a video for their track Trapped.
It features on the US outfit’s fourth album Dark Matter, which they delivered earlier this month via Fearless Records.
Vocalist Telle Smith tells Billboard: “Trapped is about the inescapability of our overthinking and progress-restricting behaviour. We all have something we struggle with internally, and sometimes we have to realise our mind can be a strange dark place, and our own worst enemy.”
The band shot the video the day before filming last single Sellout – but Smith insists this promo is the best they’ve ever done.
He adds: “While filming the music video for Trapped with director Marcus Eden, we knew instantly that it would be our favourite video to date.
“It’s able to capture a depth to our band and the meaning behind the song in a way we’ve never accomplished before.”
The Word Alive have just wrapped up a North American tour in support of Dark Matter. They’ll return to Europe in May for a run of shows, including appearances at the UK’s Slam Dunk festivals.
The Word Alive 2016 European tour
May 12: Antwerp Attrix, Belgium
May 13: Paris AT Backstage, France
May 14: Lyon Longlive Rockfest, France
May 15: Zurich Dynamo Werk 21, Switzerland
May 17: Wien AT Arena, Austria
May 18: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
May 19: Munchen Backstage, Germany
May 20: Numberg Z-Bau, Germany
May 21: Leipzig Naumanns, Germany
May 22: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
May 23: Whesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
May 24: Sittard Volt, Netherlands
May 25: Koln Underground, Germany
May 27: London Boston Music Room, UK
May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK
May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK
May 30: Hertfordshire Slam Dunk, UK