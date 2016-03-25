The Word Alive release Trapped promo

The Word Alive have released a video for their track Trapped.

It features on the US outfit’s fourth album Dark Matter, which they delivered earlier this month via Fearless Records.

Vocalist Telle Smith tells Billboard: “Trapped is about the inescapability of our overthinking and progress-restricting behaviour. We all have something we struggle with internally, and sometimes we have to realise our mind can be a strange dark place, and our own worst enemy.”

The band shot the video the day before filming last single Sellout – but Smith insists this promo is the best they’ve ever done.

He adds: “While filming the music video for Trapped with director Marcus Eden, we knew instantly that it would be our favourite video to date.

“It’s able to capture a depth to our band and the meaning behind the song in a way we’ve never accomplished before.”

The Word Alive have just wrapped up a North American tour in support of Dark Matter. They’ll return to Europe in May for a run of shows, including appearances at the UK’s Slam Dunk festivals.

The Word Alive 2016 European tour

May 12: Antwerp Attrix, Belgium

May 13: Paris AT Backstage, France

May 14: Lyon Longlive Rockfest, France

May 15: Zurich Dynamo Werk 21, Switzerland

May 17: Wien AT Arena, Austria

May 18: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

May 19: Munchen Backstage, Germany

May 20: Numberg Z-Bau, Germany

May 21: Leipzig Naumanns, Germany

May 22: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

May 23: Whesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

May 24: Sittard Volt, Netherlands

May 25: Koln Underground, Germany

May 27: London Boston Music Room, UK

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK

May 30: Hertfordshire Slam Dunk, UK