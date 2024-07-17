The Wood Demons and Storm Deva announce joint headline show

Two London based prog bands, The Wood Demons and Storm Deva, have announced a joint headline show at London's Camden Club on November 17.

The show, which is promoted by London Prog Gigs, will see The Wood Demons showcasing several tracks from their upcoming, as-yet-untitled album, due for release in early 2025, while melodic prog duo Storm Deva will be performing with their new five piece band for the very first time.

With both acts working entirely independently, and given the challenging financial situation that this brings, they have decided to offer a tiered price system for tickets, an innovation suggested by promoter Chris Parkins of London Prog Gigs. The additional ticket prices do not confer any additional benefits but will greatly help to cover the cost of the gig.

"The greatest thing anyone can do for us is buy a standard ticket, come along and have a great time, but we also recognise that some people’s personal circumstances allow them to offer patronage of this great musical art form. So we wanted to allow those people the opportunity to pay a little more if they wanted,” says Storm Deva guitarist Stu Clark.

“Any profit we make will go into funding our new album," adds The Wood Demons bassist John Silver.

The show will be a Sunday lunchtime event, with seated tables and chairs in cabaret style; doors open at 1pm and good food is available at the venue.

Ticket prices begin at £15 and rise to £18 and £25 (plus fees).

