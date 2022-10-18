The Wolves Of Avalon share trailer for new album Y Gododdin

Historical-themed UK duo The Wolves Of Avalon bring a healthy dose of prog rock to their traditional pagan folk metal on their latest album, Y Gododdin, which will be released through Godreah Records on November 25. You can watch a video trailer for the album below.

The band, vocalist and lyricist Metatron (The Meads Of Asphodel) and song writer James Marinos from Herts-based prog metallers Ritual, have once again worked with an array of musicians from the metal and. folk worlds on the new album, the band's forth, including Thurios (Drudkh), Hoest (Taake), Wulfstan (Forefather) and Nico Millar (Aklash).

"Once more the Wolves invite you to walk with them through the pages of Britain’s history, to immerse yourself in the lost legends of this ancient island," the band say. "This time we head north to the kingdom of Gododdin, to ride with the three hundred warriors of king Mynyddawg Mwynfawr against the Angle invaders; to see their swords gleam in the morning sun as they charge against insurmountable odds, riding from that field of blood and death into the pages of poems and the songs of bards, where their bravery lives on forever."

Y Gododdin will be released as a limited edition black/white splatter vinyl and as a digital album. You can view the dramatic artwork, courtesy of Kurt Miller, below.

Pre-order Y Gododdin.