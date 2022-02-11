Ritual work with Devin Townsend, Anneke van Giersbergen and more on new EP

Hertfordshire-based prog metallers Ritual, who've been described as "Faith No More jamming with Mastodon", have announced that they will release their new EP, Enigma, in May. You can watch a short video trailer below.

The new EP sees the quartet working with Devin Townsend, Anneke and Dianne van Giersbergen, Jørgen Munkeby from Norwegian black jazz proggers Shining and jazz harpist Amanda Whiting.

"Enigma is the conceptual sequel to our first EP, Copacabana And The Punch Drunk Blues, explains vocalist Franco". The narrative follows the antagonist’s trial, execution and descent to hell following a murderous crime of passion.



"Enigma began life prior to the pandemic. As a result of the national lockdowns and the imposing restrictions, we were unable to release it in the manner we originally intended. Instead, we decided to spend time refining what we had and embellishing the songs with guest appearances.

"Enigma features the mercurial talents of the iconic Anneke van Giersbergen, dramatic soprano Dianne van Giersbergen, black jazz guru Jørgen Munkeby, jazz harpist Amanda Whiting, as well as prog maestro Devin Townsend. We are very proud of what we've accomplished with this project and delighted to finally share what we've created."

